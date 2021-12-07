Ola to Begin Deliveries of S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters from 15 December
Interested customers can reserve an Ola electric scooter on the official website of Ola Electric: olaelectric.com.
Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooter: After a long wait, Ola electric is finally ready to commence the deliveries of its new electric scooters: Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Company launched the new electric scooter S1 series in August 2021. Sale of the same commenced from early September.
Deliveries of Ola S1 scooter series was supposed to begin from October 2021, but was deferred.
Now, as per a new tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's CEO, deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro are scheduled to begin from 15 December 2021.
Ola S1 and S1 Pro Electric Scooter: Price in India (Ex-Showroom)
Ola S1
Delhi: Rs 85,099
Gujarat: Rs 79,999
Maharashtra: Rs 94,999
Rajasthan: Rs 89,968
All other States: Rs 99,999
Ola S1 Pro
Delhi: Rs 1,10,149
Gujarat: Rs 1,09,999
Maharashtra: Rs 1,24,999
Rajasthan: Rs 1,19,138
All other States: Rs 1,29,999
Ola S1 and S1 Pro Electric Scooter: Specifications and Features
Ola electric scooter is be available in ten colours.
Top speed of Ola S1 is 90 km/hr while Ola S1 Pro can go up to 115 km/hr
Ola S1 scooter is powered by a 2.98kWh battery while the Ola S1 Pro is powered by a 3.97kWh battery.
Ola S1 comes with two riding modes, i.e. Normal and Sports. Whereas, Ola S1 Pro comes with three riding modes. i.e. Normal, Sports, and Hyper.
The company claims that Ola S1 an accelerate from 0-40 km/hr in 3.6 seconds. While Ola S1 pro can do the same in 3 seconds.
For more specific details, you can check the official website of Ola Electric.
