Ola to Begin Deliveries of S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters from 15 December

Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooter: After a long wait, Ola electric is finally ready to commence the deliveries of its new electric scooters: Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Company launched the new electric scooter S1 series in August 2021. Sale of the same commenced from early September.

Deliveries of Ola S1 scooter series was supposed to begin from October 2021, but was deferred.