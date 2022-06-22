Assam Floods: With 7 More Fatalities Including Children, Death Toll Reaches 88

Seven more deaths, including that of three children, amid floods in Assam were reported on Wednesday, 22 June, taking the death toll to 88 in the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Barpeta district has been the worst hit by the floods, affecting more than 12 lakh people till now. Over 26 lakh people have been displaced and are currently seeking refuge in 862 relief camps, reported The Times of India.

With the situation remaining critical for the past week, a total of 55 lakh people across 32 districts have been affected by the floods.