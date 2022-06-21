Flood Situation in Assam Critical, NDRF Personnel Rushed to Barak Valley

The flood situation in Assam continues to be critical on Tuesday, 21 June, with the Brahmaputra, Barak rivers and its tributaries in spate, affecting at least 48 lakh people, in 32 of the 36 districts in the state.

Due to the rising water levels at Barak and Kushiyara, the situation is currently worst in the districts of Karimganj and Cachar in Barak Valley.

Officials said NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel from Bhubaneswar have been rushed to Cachar to assist in rescue operations.

While 2,07,143 people have been affected in Cachar, at Karimganj 1,33,865 people are facing the brunt of the floods.