Flood Situation in Assam Critical, NDRF Personnel Rushed to Barak Valley
The floods caused at least 11 deaths and over 7 people went missing in the last 24 hours.
The flood situation in Assam continues to be critical on Tuesday, 21 June, with the Brahmaputra, Barak rivers and its tributaries in spate, affecting at least 48 lakh people, in 32 of the 36 districts in the state.
Due to the rising water levels at Barak and Kushiyara, the situation is currently worst in the districts of Karimganj and Cachar in Barak Valley.
Officials said NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel from Bhubaneswar have been rushed to Cachar to assist in rescue operations.
While 2,07,143 people have been affected in Cachar, at Karimganj 1,33,865 people are facing the brunt of the floods.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that four units of the NDRF have been rushed to Silchar from Bhubaneswar to carry out rescue operations.
''Four units of the NDRF from Bhubaneswar with a total of 105 personnel have been sent to Silchar to carry out rescue operations in Barak Valley," he said, thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this ''prompt help".
Death Toll Due to Floods Reach 82
The floods caused at least 11 deaths, and over seven people went missing in the last 24 hours. The death toll owing to the floods has reached 82 so far.
After visiting a flood relief camp at Nalbari on Tuesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will soon launch a portal for the affected people to register their livestock loss and other damages caused by floodwaters. A flood relief package too will be announced shortly, he said.
Inter-Ministerial Central Team to Visit Assam, Meghalaya to Asses Damages: Amit Shah
According to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Barpeta, which has a population of 12,30,721 and Darrang and Bajali with a respective population of 4,69,241 and 3,38515 are among the worst affected districts.
Background
The devastating floods, caused by incessant rainfall, has affected 125 revenue circles and 5,424 villages, while 2,31,819 inmates have taken shelter in 810 relief camps. Relief materials were distributed to other affected people who are not sheltering in relief camps through 615 relief distribution centres/points opened temporarily.
Agencies engaged in rescue of marooned people have evacuated 11,292 people and 27,086 animals in the past 24 hours.
According to the bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the river Kopili was flowing above the high flood level at Kampur in Nagaon district while the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Kamrup, Goalpara and Dhubri along with the rivers Puthimari, Pagladia, Beki Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level.
Urban flooding was also reported from Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metro) and Karimganj while landslides had occurred at Kamrup and Karimganj during the day.
A total crop area of 1,13,485.37 hectares and 33,84,326 animals have been affected while 5,232 animals have been washed away.
Two embankments were breached, 349 roads, and 16 bridges have been damaged during the day, the bulletin added.
In Kaziranga National Park, 42 of the total 233 camps have been inundated by the flood water with eight animals dying due to drowning and vehicle hit so far while 12, including nine hog deer and three pythons have been rescued by forest officials.
In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, 14 of the total 25 camps have been inundated though there are no reports of animal casualty so far.
Large-scale erosion of river banks was reported from Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.
Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railways has cancelled, short terminated or diverted several trains following damages caused to railway tracks due to flood induced breaches in Chaparmukh – Kampur; Chaparmukh – Senchoa sections of Lumding and Harisinga – Tangla section of Rangiya divisions in the state on Tuesday.
(With inputs from PTI)
