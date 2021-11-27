Clip of Amaravati Padayatra Shared as Christian Flags on Lord Balaji Procession

A short clip showing a chariot bearing white flags with crosses, decorated to resemble a temple for Lord Balaji, a Hindu deity, were shared on social media. The video was shared to claim that Christian 'cross' flags were hoisted on a procession for Lord Balaji in Andhra Pradesh.

However, we found that the video is from the Amaravati Padayatra, which is a 45-day walk organised by farmers to demand that Amaravati be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. The chariot seen in the video is not a religious one, but is from this Padayatra.

Local journalist Surya Reddy told The Quint that the chariot had Christian, Hindu as well as Muslim flags to denote inclusivity and solidarity among farmers.