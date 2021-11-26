Belagavi: Cops Tell Christians to Avoid Prayer Meets to Evade Right Wing Attacks

A section of church-going Christians in Belagavi, Karnataka are alarmed by a so-called ‘friendly warning’ by the Belagavi police against conducting prayer meetings.

The police action appears ill-motivated to many observers considering the insecurities in the Christian community over a string of recent attacks on them by militant Hindutva groups. Instead of going after those threatening law and order, the police have decided to ask Christians to lay low.

“A few pastors were called and told to not conduct prayers saying right wing groups may attack them and the police will not be able to give them protection,” Pastor Thomas Johnson told TNM.

“It is not banned because they have not given anything in writing, but they say it is to maintain communal harmony. In Camp and Tilakwadi police station jurisdictions, where Pastor Cherian was attacked, the police told the pastors that if you have your own church buildings, you can conduct prayer meetings but do not hold them in rented buildings or private houses,” he added.