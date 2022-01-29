Andhra Pradesh Govt Welcomes Centre's Proposed Changes to IAS Rules With a Rider

Why Is Issuing an NOC Important to the State?

He pointed out that the IAS officers were an important part of the state government and cited "practical issues" that he had with the new changes. One of them was about the Centre's authority over the state government, pertaining to the IAS officer's deputation.

CM Reddy discerned that the new amendment might apprehend the flexibility of the state in planning the officers' deputation, and added that untimely changes made in the leadership of any state department could "derail some critical projects" as well as affect the personal lives of the officers.

According to PTI, he mentioned that such deputation orders issued without the willingness of the concerned officer "will affect the personal lives, considering their families, children and their education. He or she may not be able to deliver the best in such circumstances."

The chief minister also assured that the AP government would take every necessary measure in order to ensure the required number of officers at various levels were sponsored to the central government.