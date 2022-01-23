Kerala CM Pens Letter to PM Modi Urging Him To Drop Proposed IAS Cadre Rules

Other Leaders Oppose the New Rules

Apart from Vijayan, several others such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have written to the Prime Minister urging him to scrap the Centre's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules.

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said that the changes will create a "sense of instability" and "confusion" and the political interference will "make it difficult for the officers to work impartially" especially during the time of elections.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot tweeted against the rules and said on Friday, 21 January, "The Constitution makers of our country had conceptualised the All India Services keeping in mind the public welfare and the spirit of federalism. With this amendment, the services described by Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as 'Steel Frame of India' will be weakened in future."