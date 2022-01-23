Kerala CM Pens Letter to PM Modi Urging Him To Drop Proposed IAS Cadre Rules
Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in the letter that the proposed amendments will "induce a fear psychosis" among IAS officers.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 23 January, urging him to drop the Centre’s proposed amendment to IAS Cadre rules.
"The proposed amendments in the Deputation Rules of All India Services will definitely induce a fear psychosis and an attitude of hesitancy among All India Service Officers to implement policies of a State Government, which are formed by party/parties politically opposed by the ruling party at the Centre."Pinarayi Vijayan, CM, Kerala, said in the letter
He also tweeted on Sunday that he has written a letter to PM Modi expressing his concern that the proposed new changes will "weaken cooperative federalism".
Vijayan reminded the PM that in a vibrant democracy, States and Centre can be ruled by parties with “vastly different ideologies and political views” but the government must function within the framework of the Constitution.
He added, “The present Deputation Rules are themselves heavily loaded in favour of the Union and bringing in further stringency will weaken the very root of cooperative federalism.”
“The Government of Kerala is of the opinion that the proposed amendments may be dropped,” said the Chief Minister.
Other Leaders Oppose the New Rules
Apart from Vijayan, several others such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have written to the Prime Minister urging him to scrap the Centre's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules.
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said that the changes will create a "sense of instability" and "confusion" and the political interference will "make it difficult for the officers to work impartially" especially during the time of elections.
Rajasthan CM Gehlot tweeted against the rules and said on Friday, 21 January, "The Constitution makers of our country had conceptualised the All India Services keeping in mind the public welfare and the spirit of federalism. With this amendment, the services described by Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as 'Steel Frame of India' will be weakened in future."
