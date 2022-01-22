Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel Write to PM Modi on Proposed IAS Cadre Rule Change

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 21 January, urging him to scrap the Centre's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules.

In his letter, Baghel wrote that the changes will create a "sense of instability" and "confusion" and the political interference will "make it difficult for the officers to work impartially" especially during the time of elections.