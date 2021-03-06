Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Hiren’s Death Leaves Unanswered Questions

The death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on Friday, 5 March, has left several unanswered questions. While the police are suspecting that he may have died by suicide by jumping into the creek. A case of accidental death has been registered.

The case has also been politicised with different parties coming out with their preferred investigating agency. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assigned the case to the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The leader of the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has shown his mistrust in the NIA.

Questions were raised on the circumstances around his death and his links with the investigating officers. Here are five such questions: