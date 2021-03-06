Ambani Bomb Scare: Digvijaya Demands Fair Probe into Hiren’s Death

Politics over the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, has started in Maharashtra with senior leaders from both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a thorough probe in the case.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case on Friday, 5 March.

Responding to Fadnavis’ call for an NIA probe, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked for an impartial investigation in the case in a series of tweets posted on Saturday, 6 March.