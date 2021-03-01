Jaish-ul-Hind Denies Role in Ambani Bomb Scare Case: What We Know
After a Jaish-ul-Hind letter claiming responsibility went viral, another letter of denial surfaced calling it fake.
Days after a vehicle laden with explosives was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home, a Jaish-ul-Hind connection surfaced in the matter which the Mumbai Police has denied.
The development comes after the Mumbai Police on Thursday, 25 February, retrieved an abandoned SUV with 20 gelatin sticks near Antilia, the home of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
WHAT DID THE FIRST LETTER CLAIMING RESPONSIBILTY SAY?
The first letter that was circulated and was widely being claimed as the one taking responsibility for planting the SUV across media houses said, “This was just the trailer and the big picture is yet to come.”
“Now you must be wondering who we are. We are the same ‘Aqlaq’ you killed for one cow. We are the people you massacred in the Delhi pogrom. We are the sisters you raped in Gujarat. We are you worst nightmare,” the letter said, adding, “We have a problem with corporate prostitutes like you who have sold their souls to the BJP and RSS.”
The letter further threatened the Ambanis and asked them to send money at a particular address which looked like a code.
WHAT DID THE LETTER OF DENIAL BY JAISH-UL-HIND SAY?
After the letter went viral and was being widely reported by the Indian media, a letter of ‘denial’ surfaced on Monday which said that the outfit had nothing against Indian business tycoons.
Further, stating that it was aware of a Telegram account being run in its name, the outfit said: “By this poster we want to clear that ‘Jaish-uI-Hind’ has no relation with the incident (that) happened outside the Mukesh Ambani bungalow. The alleged telegram account and poster has no link with Jaish-ul-Hind.”
WHAT DID THE POLICE SAY ABOUT THE LETTERS?
The Quint reached out to sources in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Mumbai Police who said that they had not established any link of the incident with Jaish-ul-Hind so far.
WHERE DOES THE INVESTIGATION STAND?
The Mumbai Police has set up multiple teams to prove various angles and zeroed in on the owner of the SUV – a Scorpio – who had reported it as stolen from the eastern suburbs a few days ago, while the gelatin sticks were manufactured by a Nagpur-based company, Solar Explosives Ltd.
A purported threat note in Hindi but typed in broken and erroneous English, addressed to "Nita Bhabhi aur Mukesh bhyya aur femili", ominously warning to kill the family was also retrieved from the car.
It further cautioned the Ambanis that the next time "the stuff would come connected, in an original vehicle", and signed off with a "Gud nit".
The Mumbai Police, so far, has not confirmed or denied the authenticity of the note retrieved from the car.
An RIL spokesperson had said on Friday: “We are thankful to the Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that they will complete their thorough investigation quickly.”
According to IANS, the mystery SUV, which has been seized by the police, bears a registration number similar to a vehicle which is part of the Ambani family's security detail.
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, as well as top officers from home and intelligence departments are monitoring the probe.
The FIR was registered at the Gamdevi Police Station, invoking Indian Penal Code Sections 286, 465, 473, 120(b), 506(2) pertaining to explosives, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and Section 4 of the Explosives Substance Act for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping it with intent to endanger life or property.
(With inputs from IANS.)
