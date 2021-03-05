Owner of SUV With Explosives Parked Near Ambani’s Home Found Dead
The body was retrieved from a creek near Mumbai and a case of accidental death has been registered.
Intensifying the mystery of an explosive-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home, the owner of the SUV Scorpio, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek near Mumbai on Friday, 5 March, ANI reported quoting Thane Police.
Police are suspecting that he may have died by suicide by jumping into the creek. A case of accidental death has been registered.
The Mumbai Police, on 25 February, had registered an FIR and launched a massive manhunt to track the two persons who abandoned an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a letter near the landmark Antilia building, the home of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY?
The family had filed a missing complaint at Naupada Police station on Friday morning, as Mansukh had been missing since Thursday night. His body was found at Kalwa creek around 10.25 am on Friday and a case was registered under the jurisdiction of Mumbra police station.
The news of Mansukh’s death comes just after few hours of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis demanding an NIA probe into the case in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday. The leader alleged that there could be some relation between the owner of the stolen car and Mumbai Crime Branch Investigation Officer Sachin Vaze, who had been in-charge of investigating the case but was removed a few days ago.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the state legislative Assembly said that the owner of the car was Sam Muten, who had given it to Mansukh Hiren for maintenance of its interior.
“Hiren had kept the car in his custody when Sam didn't pay for it,” he said, according to ANI.
Deshmukh has also transferred the case to the ATS, taking it away from Mumbai police.
THE CASE SO FAR
As per the Mumbai Police official, the suspect who parked the car near Ambani’s house was seen in a CCTV footage clad in a mask and a hoodie.
The police had said that the SUV was stolen and the owner was a resident of Vikhroli in Mumbai.
As per the police official, there was another car – a white Innova – tailing the green Scorpio, which was also investigated.
According to The Quint’s sources, CCTV surveillance had revealed that the car in question came from Thane towards Mumbai.
The car had stopped at Haji Ali Junction for 10 minutes at 12:20 am on 24 February, Wednesday night. Then, around 1 am late that night, the car reached Carmichael Road, but the driver did not get off the car for the next two hours.
After this, at around 3 am in the morning, the driver got down and went towards Pedder Road.
After 12 hours, around 3 pm on Thursday, the local police got information about this suspicious vehicle.
After the incident, a ‘Jaish-ul-Hind’ connection surfaced in the matter which the Mumbai Police has denied.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.