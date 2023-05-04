Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check Best Deals, Offers, Discounts, and More

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, one of the biggest sales of the year, has started for prime members on the official website, amazon.in from 4 May. The sale has arrived with amazing deals and offers on electronics, air conditioners, mobile phones, fashion items, headphones, wireless earbuds and more. Prime members got access to the sale at least 12 hours before non-prime members.
Let us check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 deals, offers, discounts, and other important details below.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Offers
Mobile phones and accessories: 40% off.
Kitchen and other appliances: 70% off.
Fashion and clothing: 50% off
Tablets: Up to 50% off
Beauty: 50% off on many brands
Sports and Fitness: Up to 80% off
Smart TVs: Up to 70% off
Washing Machine: Minimum price Rs 6990
Microwaves: Minimum price Rs 4499
Best Selling Headphones: Up to 75% off.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals
Following are some of the best deals that will be offered in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023.
Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (5 Star): During the sale, there will be a 42% off on the Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter split AC. The original price is Rs 72,999. You will get it at a discounted price of Rs 42, 499.
LG 242 L3 Star Smart Invester Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator: If you want to purchase a double door refrigerator from LG, now is the right time for you. There will be a 30 % discount on LG 242 L3 Star Smart Invester refrigerator. The original price is Rs 37,099 and discounted price will be Rs 25,990.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds: There will be a 12% discount on these earbuds. The discounted price will be Rs 21,990 from original price of Rs 24,990.
ECOVACS DEEBOT U2PRO 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: There is a 69% discount on robotic vacuum cleaner by ECOVACS. You will get this vacuum cleaner at a discounted price of Rs 18,900 from original price of Rs 61,900.
Bose, Sony, JBL Headphones: During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, you will get a 75% discount on some known brands of headphones including Bose, Sony, JBL, and more.
Zebronics Speakers & Headphones: During the sale, customers get up to 79% discount on Zebronics speakers and headphones.
To check all the benefits of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)