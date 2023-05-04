Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check Best Deals, Offers, Discounts, and More

Following are some of the best deals that will be offered in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023.

Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (5 Star): During the sale, there will be a 42% off on the Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter split AC. The original price is Rs 72,999. You will get it at a discounted price of Rs 42, 499.

LG 242 L3 Star Smart Invester Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator: If you want to purchase a double door refrigerator from LG, now is the right time for you. There will be a 30 % discount on LG 242 L3 Star Smart Invester refrigerator. The original price is Rs 37,099 and discounted price will be Rs 25,990.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds: There will be a 12% discount on these earbuds. The discounted price will be Rs 21,990 from original price of Rs 24,990.