Jio VR Headset Launched: Check Price, Features, and Availability of JioDive

Reliance Jio keeps working on new plans and gadgets to impress its users and dominate the tech world in general. This time they have launched their first-ever virtual reality (VR) headset and it named as JioDive. This device is a boon for the IPL Fans since they will be able to enjoy the online IPL 2023 matches on a virtual 100-inch screen with a 360-degree view of the stadium.
JioDive is a smartphone-based VR headset that will work with the JioCinema app. It offers features like different camera angles and multiple languages. Reliance Jio's vision to bring mixed reality experiences to its customers has been successful with the launch of JioDive and JioGlass, another headset that promises to offer more advanced features in the future.
Let's know about the features, price and availability of Jio VR Headset, JioDive in detail below.
Jio VR Headset Price
Jio has priced the JioDive VR headset at Rs 1,299 and it will be available in black color.
Where to Buy JioDive?
Users can buy the headset from Jio's official website or JioMart.
Jio also offers a Rs 500 cashback for orders made with Paytm Wallet. Additionally, buyers can also get a Rs 100 discount on purchases of at least Rs 500 on the platform.
How to Set Up JioDive?
JioDive VR headset only requires a smartphone (Android 9 & above or iOS 15 & above) with a Jio connection, a display size between 4.7 inches and 6.7 inches, and a gyroscope and an accelerometer to use JioDive.
Users will have to download and install the JioImmerse app on their smartphones to watch the IPL 2023 matches. JioDive VR headset works with smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi, Poco, Nokia and others.
You can scan the QR code on the headset's box to install the JioImmerse app on their phones. Users need to connect to a Jio 4G, 5G, or JioFiber network and log in to the app. Then choose the "Watch on JioDive" option in the app and put their phone in the headset between the support clip and lenses.
Jio VR Headset Features
The device is exclusively available for Jio users
It allows users to watch TATA IPL on JioCinema on a 100-inch virtual screen.
The headset supports Android and iOS smartphones with a display size between 4.7 and 6.7 inches
It is compatible with OS version of Android 9 and above or iOS 15 and above.
The headset has adjustable lenses with center and side wheels for a sharper image and optical comfort, a click button for seamless interaction in VR, and a three-way adjustable strap for a perfect fit.
