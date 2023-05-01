Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 From 4 May: Offers, Discounts, and Top Deals

The e-commerce giant Flipkart will start the Big Saving Days Sale 2023 from 4 May on the official website, flipkart.com. The sale will be available from 12 pm onwards on Thursday.
According to the official teaser of sale by Flipkart, there will be huge discount on the prices of smartphones like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Moto g13, Poco C55, Pixel 6a, and others. All these handsets will be available for sale with no cost EMI, bank discounts, exchange offers, and other amazing options.
The exact cost of iPhone 13 during the Flipkart Big Savings Sale 2023 has not been unveiled by the company yet. However, it is anticipated that the price will be significantly low compared to the original price.
Flipkart Big Savings Sale 2023 From 5 May: Deals, Offers, and Discounts on Smartphones
Google Pixel 6a: The smartphone will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 25,999.
Realme GT Neo 3T: The discounted price will be Rs 19,999.
Moto g13: During the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Sale, the smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 8.999.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: The discounted price during the sale will be Rs 67,999. Original price is Rs 84,999.
Poco X5 Pro: The handset will be available at a discounted price of Rs 20,999.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The original price of the handset is Rs 74,999. During the sale, it will be sold at the lowest price so far.
Google Pixel 7: The smart phone will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 47,999. Besides, there will be a 29,250 off on exchange.
vivo V27 5G: The discounted price of this smartphone will be Rs 30,999.
Check this space regularly to get all the latest details about the Flipkart Big Savings Sale 2023 in May.
Besides smartphone, there will be up to 80 percent off on electronics, 75 percent off on TVs & appliances, 50-80 percent off on fashion, and almost 75 percent discount on fixtures & fittings.
