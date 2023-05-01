Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 From 4 May: Offers, Discounts, and Top Deals

Google Pixel 6a: The smartphone will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 25,999.

Realme GT Neo 3T: The discounted price will be Rs 19,999.

Moto g13: During the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Sale, the smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 8.999.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The discounted price during the sale will be Rs 67,999. Original price is Rs 84,999.

Poco X5 Pro: The handset will be available at a discounted price of Rs 20,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The original price of the handset is Rs 74,999. During the sale, it will be sold at the lowest price so far.

Google Pixel 7: The smart phone will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 47,999. Besides, there will be a 29,250 off on exchange.

vivo V27 5G: The discounted price of this smartphone will be Rs 30,999.

