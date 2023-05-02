ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 7a Launch in India Date: Specs, Design, & Sale Details via Flipkart

Google to launch new Pixel- Google Pixel 7a. Check price, design, specs, and other details

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Google Pixel 7a Launch in India Date: Specs, Design, & Sale Details via Flipkart
Google keeps coming up with new smartphones every year and has been successful in impress its customers. This time it has recently announced about the launch of the new Pixel smartphone in India. The Google Pixel 7a launch in India will be on 11 May 2023.

There have been several sources and tipsters that have contributed to the multiple leaks and tips heavily suggesting that the Google's new launch is the Google Pixel 7a. Google recently announced on its Twitter account about the launch of the smartphone with a small teaser of the upcoming smartphone. 

Let's have a look at the details of the Google Pixel 7a launch in India along with the features, specs, and design.

Google Pixel 7a Launch in India

The customers had already speculated the launch of the Google Pixel 7a during the Google I/O developers conference that will start on 10 May but there was no confirmation yet.

But since the Twitter announcement It is now official that the Pixel 7a will arrive during the said time and earlier than expected. The customers will be able to buy the smartphone through Flipkart and the complete sale details will be announced later.

Google Pixel 7a Specs, Design, & Features

  • The Pixel 7a can come with a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. 

  • The smartphone is expected to be powered by the in-house Tensor G2 chipset, also comes in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. 

  • Google is expected to launch two variants of the Pixel 7a- the first one being 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage along with UFS 3.1.

  • The new Pixel phone is expected to house two rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

  • For selfies Pixel 7a will have a 10.8MP front camera. 

  • The smartphone will come with a 4,400mAh battery with up to 72 hours of backup.

  • The smartphone will support up to 20W wired charging and Qi wireless charging

  • The Pixel 7a will most run the latest Android 13 out-of-the-box.

  • As of now, the leaks do not suggest any changes in the design of the smartphone and it is expected to look similar to Pixel 7 series.

  • The Pixel 7a is expected to come in black, light blue, bright orange and grey as well. 

Topics:  Google Pixel 7a   Google launch 

