Bribery Charges Against Amazon’s Indian Legal Reps: What We Know so Far

US e-commerce giant Amazon has gotten involved in a new controversy after reports of bribery allegations against Amazon’s Indian legal representatives surfaced on Monday, 20 September.

After the reports surfaces, the e-commerce giant asserted that it takes allegations of improper conduct seriously and probes them judiciously to take corrective action.

However, the Centre might not wait for Amazon’s internal investigation to complete and could order its own enquiry into the allegations, government sources were quoted by Times of India.