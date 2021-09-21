'Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption': Govt To Investigate Amazon Bribery Charge

Meanwhile, the trade panel, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has urged for an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

The traders' body has further demanded that the names of the involved officials be made public and exemplary action be taken against them, PTI reported.

The development comes at a time when Amazon is under the radar of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing, and biased treatment of sellers.