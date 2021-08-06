SC to Deliver Judgement on Amazon's Plea Against Future-Reliance Deal Today
A bench Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 AM.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on e-commerce company Amazon's plea disputing the the deal between Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail on Friday, 6 August.
The judgement will also decide if Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, which would prevent the Rs 24,731 crore deal, is enforceable under Indian law.
They had reserved it on 29 July, after senior advocates Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium.
With the term Emergency Arbitrator (EA) absent from the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, the verdict is set ti deliberate over the legality and enforceability of an EA award. The US-based firm has argued that the award is valid.
Future and Amazon are locked in legal tussles over the Future Group’s Rs 24,713 crore agreement with Reliance Industries, alleging that the deal breached some of Amazon’s pre-existing contracts with Future Group.
In August 2020, Future Group had entered into an agreement with Reliance Retail to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures.
