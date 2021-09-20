'Zero Tolerance for Corruption': Amazon on Reports of Corrupt Indian Operations

After reports of bribery allegations against Amazon's Indian legal representatives surfaced, the US e-commerce giant, on Monday, 20 September, asserted that it takes allegations of improper conduct seriously and probes them judiciously to take corrective action, news agency PTI reported.

Without commenting further on the specific allegations, it added, "We have zero tolerance for corruption. We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action."

Amazon has undertaken a probe against some of its legal representatives who allegedly bribed Indian government officials, a report by The Morning Context stated, adding that the American giant's senior corporate panel has been sent on leave in this matter.

Meanwhile, the trade panel, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has appealed for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter in view of the alleged involvement of government officials.

It has further demanded that the names of the involved officials be made public and exemplary action should be taken against them, PTI reported.

In a communication sent to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the trader's body has said that it will move a representation to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler and demand a "fair and independent probe" into the matter, PTI reported.