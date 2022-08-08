Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags, Indigo 98; 478 Total Incidents: Govt

While the government-run airline Alliance Air reported five incidents, Air India Express had 10 incidents in the one year period, he stated.

The Tata Group took control of Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express on 27 January after successfully winning the bid for the airline on 8 October last year.

Overall, a "total of 478 incidents of technical snags were reported in last one year between 1 July, 2021 and 30 June, 2022", Singh noted.