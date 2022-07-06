India’s Airlines are Flying High Again, But Is it Too Soon to Celebrate?

This is the time to recall two famous quotes. One, by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, goes: “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” However, that might apply more to stock markets than investments in the aviation industry, for which a quote from Virgin Atlantic Airways founder, Richard Branson, is more appropriate: “If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and launch a new airline.”

I am sure Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has heard the quote, but buying an airline is often like mountaineering. The challenge is inviting. The prestige is alluring. For wannabe airline barons, it is not about the money, honey. It is the business of what in India we call ‘chaska’, ie, the high of owning an airline as a matter of upward social mobility and visibility.