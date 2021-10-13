'Absolutely Condemnable': Sitharaman Responds to Lakhimpur Violence on US Visit

The Finance Minister also responded to a question on the ongoing farmers' protests, saying that the three contentious ordinances were deliberated in several parliamentary committees for over a decade.

"When the farm laws were brought in the Lok Sabha, there was an elaborate discussion and the agriculture minister gave his reply as well. It was only when it came to the Rajya Sabha, there was a lot of noise and disturbance," the minster said, dispelling the validity of the prolonged protests.

She elaborated that the government is willing to engage with the protestors, and claimed that the nearly year-long unrest is only concentrated one stated and certain parts of the country.

"We are willing to talk about it, tell us that one particular aspect in any one of the three laws. Till date, we have not had even one particular aspect which is being questioned," she added, PTI reported.

Thousands of farmers hailing from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting Delhi borders since November last year, seeking a complete revocation of BJP government's three farm laws.

The farmers, who believe those laws to be 'anti-farmer', believe that the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will render them at the mercy of big corporations

Reacting to a question on the farmer unrest, the minister said, "The number of farmers, the total quantum of money, total quantum of grain procured in each one of them - the highest as has happened season after season in the last seven years," PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)