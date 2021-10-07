Lakhimpur Unrest: Navjot Sidhu, Punjab Cabinet Ministers Detained on UP Border
Sidhu threatened to go on hunger strike if action is not taken against the minister's son by Friday, 8 October.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with Cabinet ministers and leaders, was detained on Thursday, 7 October, on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Saharanpur as they were heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri where nine people were killed in violence that erupted during farmers' protests on Sunday, 3 October.
They have been staging a sit-in protest at the border.
The leaders have been demanding the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Misra's son Ashish Misra in connection with the death of farmers in Lakhimpur on Sunday.
Sidhu threatened to go on hunger strike if action was not taken against the minister's son by Friday.
He was accompanying Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Cabinet ministers Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, besides former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar, Sunder Shyam Arora and other leaders.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also joined Sidhu for a brief period when the vehicular march started in the morning from Mohali.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.