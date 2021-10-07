Lakhimpur Unrest: Navjot Sidhu, Punjab Cabinet Ministers Detained on UP Border

Sidhu threatened to go on hunger strike if action was not taken against the minister's son by Friday.

He was accompanying Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Cabinet ministers Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, besides former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar, Sunder Shyam Arora and other leaders.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also joined Sidhu for a brief period when the vehicular march started in the morning from Mohali.