Lakhimpur: Congress Delegation Meets President, Demands MoS Ajay Misra's Removal

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 13 October, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra, whose son Ashish Misra (in custody), had allegedly driven his SUV and mowed down farmers.

The incident on 3 October, led to the death of eight people, including four farmers.

The delegation comprised Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They also submitted a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.