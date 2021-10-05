‘Not the Work of the Son Alone’: Farmers on Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

Jasvir Singh Virk, Chief of Bharatiya Sikh Sangathan, demanded the removal of Union MoS Ajay Misra, saying, “This is not the work of the son of the minister alone, it was also the will of his father. It is not a single man’s job to trample people in this way without having the consent of the seniors. We have told the administration that first, the minister should be removed and only then could the inquiry be done in a transparent way."

Farmers have alleged that five farmers died after being crushed by the car driven by Ashish Misra.

Minister Claims Son 'Was Not There'

Ajay Misra reiterated on Tuesday that his son wasn't there at the spot of the incident. He was quoted as saying, "We have evidence to prove that neither I nor my son were present at spot. We are ready to face any investigating agency. Culprits, who have planned this incident won't be spared," ANI reported.

The minister added that if his son had been at the spot, he would not have been able to come back alive.