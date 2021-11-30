506 Inquiries, Zero Reports: How Kashmir's 'Probes' Have Little Meaning

Following the massive outrage over the killing of three civilians in an alleged Hyderpora gunfight on 15 November, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha-led administration swung into action and ordered a magisterial probe into the killings on an immediate basis.

This was not the first time that a probe was ordered to bring justice to victims killed by security forces. In the past, hundreds of such cases have been reported in the region, but the probes, according to legal experts have not been “result-oriented”.