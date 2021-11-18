J&K Killings: In ‘Naya’ Kashmir, No Hope for Justice for Civilian Deaths

According to police, they closed in around the commercial building at Hyderpora on Monday evening following inputs about the presence of militants at an “illegal call centre”.

“In order to show the suspect call centre in the building, the owner of the building, namely Altaf Ahmad, as well as the tenant, namely Mudasir Ahmad, were also called to accompany the search party,” police said.

As the search party accompanied by the two civilians approached the room where the militants were believed to be hiding, the door was bolted open from the inside and a barrage of gunfire rang out, killing both civilians. The forces are then said to have engaged with the militants briefly before shooting them dead.