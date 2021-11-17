'Police Laughed Unashamedly After His Death': Daughter of Slain J&K Civilian

Four persons, including two civilians, were killed in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday, 15 November. Families of the two are repudiating claims of the J&K Police, who allege that they were Over Ground Workers (OGW) killed in crossfire.

The two, identified as Dr Mudasir Gul and Altaf Bhat, owned shops in the commercial complex at in the area where the encounter had taken place.

Altaf's daughter stated that the police fired at their witnesses amidst the commotion. "My cousin who was present at the scene, who gave them [the police] his statements, saw them kill the witnesses."