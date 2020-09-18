‘We Don’t Expect Justice’: Kin Of Youth ‘Killed In Custody’ In J&K

A Kashmiri youngster, who was reported dead while in the custody of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday, 16 September, has grave injury marks on his body, his family has claimed. They suspect ‘foul-play’ behind his death.

Speaking with The Quint, his brother, Waheed ul Akbar, a software engineer, said he found that three teeth of the victim, 23-year-old Irfan Ahmad Dar, were broken and there were “grave injury marks” on his body.