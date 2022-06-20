16 Youth Cong Workers Held for Stopping Train at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge Station

As many as 16 Youth Congress workers were arrested on Monday, 20 June, after they stopped the Nanded Express at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station in protest against the Centre's new Agnipath scheme and the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) interrogation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Harendra K Singh, DCP, Railways, said that the ACP Railways and SHO of New Delhi Railway Station reached the spot, and removed the demonstrators from the railway tracks in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The train resumed thereafter.