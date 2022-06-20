'May Feel Unfair, Will Help Nation in the Long-Run': PM Modi Amid Agnipath Row
"Every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare," PM Modi said while inaugurating the hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Bengaluru on Monday, 20 June, said that many decisions that seem unpleasant at the moment will benefit the entire country in the future, hinting at the on-going Agnipath protests.
"Many decisions, many reforms might look unpleasant at the present but over the course of time, those same reforms will benefit the entire country," he said.
"The path to reforms takes us to new milestones," PM Modi added, making no direct reference to the scheme.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, where he laid the foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 28,000 crore on Monday.
The leader is scheduled to attend various programs in Bengaluru and Mysuru.
Modi Inaugurates Centre for Brain Research in Bengaluru
Every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare, Modi said earlier on Monday, as he inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and laid the foundation stone for a multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru.
Noting that he is glad to inaugurate the CBR at IISc, the PM said, "The joy is greater because I also had the honour of laying the foundation stone for this project. This Centre will be at the forefront of research on how to manage brain related disorders."
The CBR is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders, officials said.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and co-founder of IT major Infosys S Gopalakrishnan and his family were among those present at the event.
(With inputs from PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.