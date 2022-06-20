ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Gandhi’s Questioning by ED in National Herald Case To Continue Today
Rahul Gandhi had requested the agency to give him relaxation from appearing for questioning from 17 to 20 June.
i
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to join the investigation in the National Herald case on Monday, 20 June, after his request to postpone the summons was granted considering the illness of his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi had requested the agency to give him relaxation from appearing for questioning from 17 to 20 June.
Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June and was expected to turn up for questioning at the agency offices on Wednesday, 8 June. However, she asked for three more weeks since she was still COVID positive and in isolation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×