ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi’s Questioning by ED in National Herald Case To Continue Today

Rahul Gandhi had requested the agency to give him relaxation from appearing for questioning from 17 to 20 June.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Rahul Gandhi’s Questioning by ED in National Herald Case To Continue Today
i

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to join the investigation in the National Herald case on Monday, 20 June, after his request to postpone the summons was granted considering the illness of his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had requested the agency to give him relaxation from appearing for questioning from 17 to 20 June.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June and was expected to turn up for questioning at the agency offices on Wednesday, 8 June. However, she asked for three more weeks since she was still COVID positive and in isolation.

Also Read

ED Summons Rahul Gandhi on 20 June Considering Sonia Gandhi’s Ill Health

ED Summons Rahul Gandhi on 20 June Considering Sonia Gandhi’s Ill Health
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×