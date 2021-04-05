‘He Wasn’t Given Food for 24 Hours Again’: Sidhique Kappan’s Wife

“His sugar levels were high. When this happens his mouth goes very dry, his body becomes weak, and he starts shivering. His medication will not work if he is not given food on time. Already the food given lacks the vitimans and nutrients, even if that is not given how will it work? He does not express himself to us as openly, so there might be more he is feeling and not telling,” she said.

She also said this is allegedly happening for the second time now, “The last time they had not even given him water.” Raihanath has taken the matter up with the lawyer, she said. Mathews confirmed what Raihanath said and added, “Yes, that is correct this has happened before as well. He was denied food for 24 hours when he is a diabetic patient. These are issues concerning the life of a person, major issues for a diabetic patient. Right to life is everything, once that is gone everything is gone.”

In the conversation she had with Kappan on 5 April, she said Kappan told her he continued to feel unwell. “He is not alright, his sugar levels continue to be high,” she said.