188 Days & Counting: Kappan’s Habeas Corpus Plea Pending in SC

While there are no hard and fast rules on the timeline to hear a Habeas Corpus plea in court, the concept behind the Habeas Corpus is that has to be heard as a matter of urgency.

In the hearing in the same case on 16 November last year, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had stirred a controversy when he made an oral observation while hearing Kappan’s plea, that the Supreme Court was “trying to discourage Article 32 petitions”.

Kappan’s lawyers have been waiting for a hearing since 22 January, when the court adjourned the matter and then the order showed the next date for the hearing 6 weeks later. That would have been 9 March, but despite the order the matter was not listed on the day. “Since 9 March we have been waiting for the matter to be heard. From time immemorial, when it comes to Habeas Corpus petitions it is always a duty on the part of the court to list the matter on priority.”

“Whenever a person is under illegal detention, any friend of the accused can file a Habeas Corpus plea in any constitutional court, of the choice of the friend of the accused, under Article 226 (in the High Courts) and Article 32 (in the Supreme Court) of the Constitution of India. In this case, his friends and near ones are in Kerala and Delhi and the case is from Uttar Pradesh, hence we moved Supreme Court. As his arrest is in connection with his discharge of duty as a journalist, so there are larger issues involved. These are concerning the freedom of media, which is the breath of democracy.” Mathews also explained that he moved the Supreme Court in the instance that if technical concerns are brought up, then he will ask the court to invoke Article 142 to ensure complete justice.