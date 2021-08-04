'He Needs Surgery, He Could Die': UAPA Accused Atiq-ur-Rehman's Plea Moved in HC

"You are the first journalist to have called me to ask about my brother. He needs surgery, or we are afraid he will die," Mateen tells this reporter, with a sense of urgency, from his home in west UP's Muzaffarnagar.

Mateen's brother, 27-year-old Atiq-ur-Rehman, is one of the eight people who have been accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' after a Dalit girl died after being raped in west UP's Hathras in September 2020.

The UP Police's Special Task Force booked Rehman and seven others, including journalist Siddique Kappan, under various stringent sections of the IPC like sedition and promoting enmity between groups. They have also been booked under the anti-terror law called the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which makes bail nearly impossible for the accused.