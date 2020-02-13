Section 144 Orders Imposed in Bengaluru Were Illegal: Karnataka HC

In a decision that could have important ramifications, the Karnataka High Court held on Thursday, 13 February, that the prohibitory orders imposed across Bengaluru in 2019 were illegal and “cannot stand scrutiny of law”.

Using the power under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the local administration and police had imposed prohibitory orders across the city on 18 December last year, restricting any gatherings or rallies in public and even cancelling anti-CAA protests which had already been given permission.

However, the bench, headed by Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court AS Oka, did not set aside the orders passed across the city, as they had already lapsed by the time of the judgment (the original orders were in place from 18-21 December 2019).