Madras HC Quashes FIR Against ‘Peaceful’ Anti-CAA-NRC Protesters

The Madras High Court has quashed an FIR that had been registered against people who conducted a demonstration in Shenkottai, Tamil Nadu against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), noting that “no untoward incident had taken place” at the protest.

The local police registered a case against the protest on 4 January, alleging that the protesters had committed a public nuisance and caused interference with the free flow of general traffic.

While the Madurai bench of the high court acknowledged that there were prima facie materials to justify the registration of the FIR at the time, Justice J Nisha Banu held that there was no need for it to continue, since nothing problematic had happened at the protest itself.