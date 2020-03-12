SC Slams UP Govt Name & Shame Banners, But Refers to Larger Bench

On Thursday, 12 March, the Supreme Court heard an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court order directing the Lucknow administration to remove banners of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests.

Observing that the matter “involves issues which needs further elaboration and consideration,” the vacation bench of Justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose referred it to CJI SA Bobde to list before a larger bench. In view of the urgency of the case, they also asked that it be listed as early as possible next week.

The apex court has not stayed the Allahabad HC’s order of 9 March, which directed the Lucknow DM and police to take down the banners (and prohibited them from putting up such hoardings elsewhere in the state as well).