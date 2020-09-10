SC Grants Bail to Mangaluru CAA Protesters, Lifts Stay on HC Order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 9 September, granted bail to 21 anti CAA-NPR-NRC protesters of Karnataka's Mangaluru with a condition that they will not participate in any violent activities or meetings.

The protest in December 2019 saw violence, followed by police firing which left two people dead.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian allowed the application filed by Mohammad Asik and others.

The bench also said that the observation of the Karnataka High Court that it was not possible to prima facie determine the presence of the accused persons at the spot, not be treated as a final finding of the fact by the trial court.