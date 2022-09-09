In Case You Missed It: Neeraj Chopra’s Throw, India-China Disengage & Other News
As the world mourns the demise of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, here’s other trending news, just in case you missed it.
The Supreme court on Friday, 9 September, granted a stay on the demolition of the controversial restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa, Curlies, which was linked to the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna beach, was in news recently after Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and was later granted bail.
Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra achieved yet another historic feat, as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title on Thursday, 8 September.
Neeraj began with a foul throw in his first attempt but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m, which happens to be his fourth career best figure, in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had recorded 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.
Meanwhile, in a major development, the Indian and Chinese armies announced on Thursday, 8 September, that they have started to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh, marking an end to an over two-year stand-off in the Patrolling Point (PP) 15.
The beginning of the disengagement process was an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, according to a joint statement by the two armies.
Bernard Shaw, CNN's chief anchor for about 20 years and a pioneering Black broadcast journalist, passed away on Wednesday, 7 September. He was 82.
The late journalist is best remembered for calmly reporting during the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991, as missiles flew around him in Baghdad. He died of pneumonia at a hospital in Washington.
Four people were injured after a four-storey building, which was under-construction, collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market on Friday, 9 September.
Fire officials said that they received a call regarding the incident at around 8:30 am on Friday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations.
Officials said that four people had been rescued from under the debris and taken to the hospital. However, they added that rescue operations are still ongoing since 6-7 people are still trapped.
Virat Kohli has set lofty standards for himself but after finally scoring his first hundred in 1020 days, the star India batter expressed surprise that the 60s he scored over the last couple of years were seen as his failures.
Kohli on Thursday smashed 122 not out off 61 balls to get his maiden T20 hundred and help India register a huge 101-run win over Afghanistan in the inconsequential Asia Cup match.
