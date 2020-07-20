Heavy Rain Alert in Bihar, DMs Told to Take Steps as State Floods

The disaster management additional secretary reportedly informed News18 on Saturday that his department is on high alert following the rise in water level in various rivers of Bihar. Reportedly, almost all major rivers in Bihar have crossed the danger mark.

According to the News18 report, 30 blocks across eight districts have been flooded, and 147 panchayats of Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and east Champaran have been partially affected and relief camps have been set up.