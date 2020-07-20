Heavy Rain Alert in Bihar, DMs Told to Take Steps as State Floods
Thirty blocks across eight districts of Bihar have been flooded.
On Monday, 20 July, ANI reported that the Bihar Disaster Management Department has written to district magistrates of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Purvi Champaran, Samastipur and Begusarai, asking them to take necessary steps as IMD warns of heavy rains between 18 and 22 July, and flooding.
Disaster Management Dept on High Alert
The disaster management additional secretary reportedly informed News18 on Saturday that his department is on high alert following the rise in water level in various rivers of Bihar. Reportedly, almost all major rivers in Bihar have crossed the danger mark.
According to the News18 report, 30 blocks across eight districts have been flooded, and 147 panchayats of Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and east Champaran have been partially affected and relief camps have been set up.
At least 10 people died in lightning strikes on Sunday, 19 July in Bihar, reported PTI. Meanwhile, according to the cumulative flood report on a Bihar disaster management department website, at least 3 lakh people have been affected by floods in the state.
A Disaster Management Department official reportedly told PTI that three people in Purnea, two in Begusarai and one each in Patna, Saharsa, East Champaran, Madhepura and Darbhanga districts died after being struck by lightning on Sunday.
The PTI report also suggested that more than 160 people have died due to lightning strikes in Bihar in the past three weeks.
Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday tweeted an appeal to all people of the country to unite in support of families affected by the floods in Assam and Bihar.
Assam Floods: At Least 85 Dead
Over 85 people have died and the lives of over 70 lakh people have been affected by the floods in Assam, reported ANI. At least 108 animals, including nine rhinoceroses, have also reportedly died due to heavy flooding in the Kaziranaga National Park.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal reported told ANI:
“On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam Floods. Still the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state government are providing all kinds of assistance to the people.”
Sonowal also told ANI that people, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and transported to relief camps and safer locations. The floods have been triggered by an overflow in the Brahmaputra river.
(With inputs from News18, PTI, ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.