Bihar Bridge Inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar Last Month Collapses
Opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was quick to take a dig at CM Nitish Kumar over the incident on Wednesday
A portion of the Sattarghat bridge on the Gandak River near Gopalganj that was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in June collapsed on Wednesday, 15 July, after the water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall, ANI reported.
The state has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days, with flooding reported in several areas.
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav was quick to take a dig at Nitish Kumar over the incident on Wednesday. "A bridge built with Rs 263 crores in eight years collapsed in just 29 days. The 'Bhishma Pitamah' of organised corruption Nitish ji will not speak a word on this... There's a loot happening all over Bihar," the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said on Twitter.
According to NDTV, the bridge in question, 1.4 km-long and linking the Gopalganj and East Champaran districts, was opened to the public on 16 June.
