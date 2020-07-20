Assam Floods: Exhausted Rhino Falls Asleep on Road Near Kaziranga
It had strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park, in a bid to escape the floods.
In a video shared by the Kaziranga National Park on Twitter, a seemingly exhausted rhino could be seen sleeping on the side of a road near National Highway 37, close to the park. It had strayed out near the Bandar Dhubi area at the Bagori range of the park, in an attempt to escape the devastating floods in Assam.
In the video that was widely shared on social media, the rhino was seen sleeping on the road and was guarded by forest officials and policemen, as vehicles passed by slowly without disturbing it. The Kaziranga National Park, in its tweet, had requested citizens to drive slow so as not to disturb the tired rhino.
The Kaziranga National Park, later shared another video on Twitter of the rhino back to the park territories and said that the animal was regaining its strength. It said that the park officials and Nagaon police were guarding the rhino.
Wildlife at Kaziranga National Park Badly Affected by Floods
The second wave of floods in Assam has left a trail of destruction in the northeastern state of Assam. Wildlife has been badly affected by the floods. Close to 95 percent of the Kaziranga National Park, famous for its one-horned rhinos, has reportedly been submerged in water. In the park alone, at least 50 animals have died so far. Several animals have also been rescued.
Animals from the park, which is also a UNESCO heritage site, have been wandering into nearby villages in search of food and shelter.
Several animals – elephants, deer, tigers, rhinos – were spotted trying to escape the flood.
