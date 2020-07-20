Assam Floods: Exhausted Rhino Falls Asleep on Road Near Kaziranga

In a video shared by the Kaziranga National Park on Twitter, a seemingly exhausted rhino could be seen sleeping on the side of a road near National Highway 37, close to the park. It had strayed out near the Bandar Dhubi area at the Bagori range of the park, in an attempt to escape the devastating floods in Assam.

In the video that was widely shared on social media, the rhino was seen sleeping on the road and was guarded by forest officials and policemen, as vehicles passed by slowly without disturbing it. The Kaziranga National Park, in its tweet, had requested citizens to drive slow so as not to disturb the tired rhino.

The Kaziranga National Park, later shared another video on Twitter of the rhino back to the park territories and said that the animal was regaining its strength. It said that the park officials and Nagaon police were guarding the rhino.