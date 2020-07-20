Assam Floods: Food, Financial Scarcity Worry for Families in Hojai

Forty-five-year old Afia Begum helplessly crosses the Jamuna River through a narrow bamboo bridge amid the havoc caused by the flood in Assam’s Hojai district. Before she reaches her house, which is already submerged in water, she has to walk through a difficult wet road full of slippery mud. The housewife risks slipping and falling in order to reach whatever is left of the place she calls home.

The fragile house made of tin sheets and bamboos has already dealt with several floods this year. In Assam, this is a yearly problem. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 75 people have lost their lives as of 20 July. With the Brahmaputra flowing above danger level in several places, this number may rise.