IMD Predicts Cyclonic Storm Over Odisha, AP on 10 May, East Coast Braces Self

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Saturday, 7 May, that a low-pressure region that originated over the South Andaman Sea on Friday has grown into a well-marked low-pressure system encompassing the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to deepen into a cyclonic storm by 8 May.

In light of the cyclonic storm's expected formation, the weather office also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the regions of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week.

"It is very likely to move northwestward, intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by 7 May evening and further into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by 8 May evening," the department said.