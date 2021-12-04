Cyclone Jawad: Over 54,000 People Evacuated In Andhra, NDRF Teams Deployed

The Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated 54,008 people from three districts—Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam— as Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit the state on Saturday, 4 December, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile in Odisha, the School and Mass Education Department has said that all the government and private schools in 19 districts including Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack affiliated to the department will remain closed on Saturday.

"However, if there is any exam schedule planned earlier, it may be conducted with utmost care under the supervision of district administration," it added.