Heatwave: Some Respite Expected Monday Onwards in Delhi & Northwestern States

Isolated light rainfall is predicted over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, UP, Punjab & Rajasthan in the next four days.

The Quint
The severe heatwave over Delhi and other northwestern states is likely to subside Monday, 2 May, onwards according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. While the heat is expected to go down Monday onwards, heatwave conditions prevail on Sunday in Delhi and several central and northern states.

"Isolated light rainfall with Duststorm/thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 4 days."
India Meteorological Department

However, there is no respite for Vidarbha where the heatwave will continue till 3 May and in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana where it will continue till 2 May.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during next five days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over several pockets in northeastern states and in Andaman & Nicobar islands.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
