RBSE 12th Result 2022 To Be Out Today: Check Online on Rajasthan Board Website
RBSE 12th board result 2022 is scheduled to be released at 2 pm on Wednesday
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce Class 12 exams 2022 result on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. The results will be declared for Science and Commerce streams on Wednesday. Therefore, Rajasthan board students who appeared for Science/Commerce stream exams this year are advised to visit the official website of the board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the declaration of results.
Time: RBSE 12th board result 2022 is scheduled to be released at 2 pm on Wednesday. Board's administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri will brief the results to media during a press conference, which will be followed by its availability online, reported Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan board class 12 exams were conducted by RBSE between 24 March to 26 April 2022. Over 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, reported NDTV.
Here are the steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 result on the official website.
How to Check RBSE 12th Science & Commerce Result?
Visit the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on class 12 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Key in your RBSE Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other required details on the website to log in
Your Rajasthan Board class 12th science/commerce result will appear on the screen
Check your result
Download and save it for future reference
