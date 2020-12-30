West Bengal Classes 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Timetable Released

The West Bengal education department on Monday, 28 December, announced the state board exam 2021 schedule. The board exams will be conducted from 1 June for Class 10 and 15 June for Class 12.

WB Class 10 board exams will start from 1-10 June 2021. The Class 12 board exams will be conducted from 15 June to 30 June 2021.

"We have uploaded the details of the schedule for the 2021 Madhyamik (secondary) exams on our website. The examinations will be held with strict adherence to COVID protocols,” an official of the Board said to PTI.

The dates for physical education and social service and work education will be announced later. The examination in shorthand & typewriting will be held in Kolkata and Siliguri only. The venue and date will be announced later.

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Timetable

Date of ExamSubject
15 June 2021Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telegu, Gujarati, Punjabi
17 June 2021English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Alternative English
18 June 2021Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES Vocational Subjects
19 June 2021Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
21 June 2021Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
22 June 2021Computer Science, Mordern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
24 June 2021Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams 2021 Timetable

SubjectDate of Exam in 2021
First Language1 June
Second Language2 June
Geography3 June
Mathematics5 June
Life Science8 June
Physical Science9 June
Optional Elective Subjects10 June

