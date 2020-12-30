West Bengal Classes 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Timetable Released

The West Bengal education department on Monday, 28 December, announced the state board exam 2021 schedule. The board exams will be conducted from 1 June for Class 10 and 15 June for Class 12.

WB Class 10 board exams will start from 1-10 June 2021. The Class 12 board exams will be conducted from 15 June to 30 June 2021.

"We have uploaded the details of the schedule for the 2021 Madhyamik (secondary) exams on our website. The examinations will be held with strict adherence to COVID protocols,” an official of the Board said to PTI.

The dates for physical education and social service and work education will be announced later. The examination in shorthand & typewriting will be held in Kolkata and Siliguri only. The venue and date will be announced later.